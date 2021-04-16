Karnataka Govt Extends Night Curfew In Eight Cities

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the government has decided to extend the night curfew in eight cities of the state till April 20.

Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting with Health and welfare minister K Sudhakar and other officials. After the meeting, CM addressed the media and said, Suggestions by experts were discussed in this meeting and we have decided to extend the night curfew to other cities of the state.

Responding to Media, he said, the situation was going out of control and asked not to compare the state with other states. He said the state had its own reasons for the raise of covid cases.

Yediyurappa has scheduled a party meeting on April 18, where the preventive measures will be discussed. The eight districts that are under night curfew are Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Udupi, Manipal, kalaburagi, Bidar, Bengaluru and Mysuru. The curfew will be from 10 pm to 5 am.