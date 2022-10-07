Karnataka Govt Bans Ola, Uber, Rapido Auto Services

The Karnataka state government has declared the auto services of app-based cab and bike aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido "illegal" again and has asked them to discontinue the services in three days.

A notice by the Karnataka State Transport Department said, "The auto services should be discontinued and not charge passengers more than the fare prescribed by the government." The department has given the aggregators three days to file the compliance reports.

Reportedly, commuters have complained to the state government that the companies charge a minimum of Rs 100 as the base fare. According to government norms, auto drivers are eligible to charge a fixed rate of Rs 30 for the first two kilometres and Rs 15 per kilometre thereafter.

The state police authorities have said that the ride aggregators are not eligible to run auto services as rules are applicable for taxis only.

The three companies are yet to respond on this development.

