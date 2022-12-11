Karnataka Government to Rename Ritual ‘Salaam Aarti’

Karnataka Minister for Muzarai Shashikala Jolle on Saturday said the state government has decided to rename 18th century Mysore ruler- Tipu Sultan- era temple rituals like 'Salaam Arathi', 'Salaam Mangalarathi' and 'Deevatige Salaam', with local nomenclatures.

She, however, clarified that the rituals were not being discontinued. "It has been decided that Deevatige Salaam will be renamed as Deevatige Namaskara, Salaam Arathi will be called Arathi Namaskara and Salaam Manalarathi as Mangalarathi Namaskara.

This is based on the opinions of senior Agama Pundits of our department. A circular will be issued," Jolle said.

