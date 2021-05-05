Karnataka Government Postpones II PU Exams

The Karnataka government has decided to postpone II PUC exams and promote first PUC students. Karnataka Education Minister Suryanarayana Suresh Kumar on Tuesday stated that due to a surge of COVID cases in the state, the second PUC exams have been postponed and students of the first PUC will be promoted directly to the next class without any exams.

"Exams for Class 12 (second PUC) have been postponed, and students in Class 11 (1st PUC) will be promoted. Teachers will be able to work from home," said Education Minister Suryanarayana. In the face of the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Karnataka government has also agreed to postpone the second-year pre-university (II PU) board exams.

Karnataka reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths on Tuesday. The total number of cases and deaths are16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively. According to the health bulletin, the state has 4,64,363 active cases, with 12,10,013 people discharged so far, including 24,714 people on Tuesday.