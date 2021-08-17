Karnataka To Form District Level Technical Panels For Possible 3rd Wave

Bengaluru: In anticipation of a probable third wave of COVID-19, the Karnataka government has issued a notification calling for the formation of district-level COVID-19 Technical Expert Committees to provide technical advice to district administrations. The panels were formed based on the Technical Advisory Committee's recommendations. According to the notification, the committees shall convene regularly.

The Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government issued a notification for the creation of district-level COVID-19 Technical Expert Committees (TEC) to provide technical advice to district administrations in the event of a third wave. The committee will meet regularly, at least fortnightly, and may meet more frequently depending on the need, according to the notification signed by Additional Chief Secretary Jawaid Akhtar. A copy of the proceedings will be sent to the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Services, Bengaluru, through the Deputy Commissioner.

The tasks to be undertaken will be laid out by a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) established at the state level, which will also assist the District TECs in their operations. Regularly, the TEC will follow the instructions provided by the Centre and the Karnataka government, as well as the ICMR, AllMS, New Delhi, WHO, and other organisations, and will communicate with the State TAC and operate under its overall direction.

Regularly, the TEC will evaluate data at the district level and compare it to data from other districts, states, and countries, as well as assist district administration by using information gathered locally to promote public health activities and containment measures.

The TEC will advise the district administration on how to make choices that comply with state and national norms, according to the notice.

Coronavirus in Karnataka

In the past 24 hours, Karnataka has seen 1,065 new Covid cases and 28 fatalities. The total number of active cases in the state rose to 22,048 as another 1,486 were released following recovery, with a positive rate of 0.93 per cent for the day. 2.62 per cent of cases resulted in death.

The number of cases in Dakshina Kannada, which borders Kerala, decreased to 284, followed by 270 cases in Bengaluru Urban. In the previous 24 hours, Udupi had 107 instances in north Karnataka, whereas Gadag, Koppal, and Raichur districts had zero cases.

In the past 24 hours, four individuals have died in Bengaluru and five in Dakshina Kannada.