Karnataka Food Distribution Extended Till December

Karnataka: Food distribution to the poor has been extended till December under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojna to guarantee that no one suffered during the pandemic, according to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi.

On Saturday, he spoke after symbolically distributing foodgrain at a Public Distribution System (PDS) shop in Hubballi's Srinagar neighbourhood.

Joshi stated that the nation had successfully and efficiently handled the pandemic under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He claimed that the country was undergoing the world's largest vaccination campaign and that one-third of the country's population, or 43 crore people, had already received vaccine shots.

Vaccinations in Karnataka

"In Karnataka, 2.84 crore people received the vaccination and in Dharwad district, 7.61 lakh people of the eligible 14 lakh received it. Of these people, already 1.10 lakh people have received both the doses. All the opposition parties should extend the necessary cooperation to this important programme", he said.

According to the Minister, 76 lakh tonnes of foodgrains have been distributed throughout the country's states and union territories. Joshi said that, under PM Modi's leadership, India has joined the developed nations in producing vaccines.