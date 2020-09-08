Karnataka Drug Case Leads Reach Politicians' Backyards

The leads of the infamous drugs case in Karnataka, involving top heroines and film personalities, are reaching the homes of key politicians in the state. This is creating quite a sensation in the political circles of the state.

Already film heroines Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjana have been arrested by the Bengaluru police. A total of seven persons are already behind the bars and cases have been registered against 13 persons, most of them belonging to the Kannada film industry.

Based on the messages recovered from Ragini Dwivedi’s mobile, the police are looking for Aditya Alwa, son of Janata Dal Secular leader and former minister Jeevaraj Alwa. Sources say Alwa is currently hiding in Mumbai.

Meanwhile Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Corporation (BBM) corporator Keshava Murthy’s residence has also been raided. The corporator’s son Yasas has been summoned to the Narcotics Control Bureau office. However, he did not reply to the notice. Hence the police have conducted raids and recovered some materials from his home.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there would be no pressure whatsoever on the police dealing with the drugs case. He said the police have been ordered to conduct the probe impartially without fear or favour.