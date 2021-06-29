Karnataka to Decide on Reopening of Schools and Colleges

Karnataka's Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, S Suresh Kumar, said on Monday that the government will decide on the school reopening for offline sessions in a few days depending on the experts' committee findings.

The committee comprising academic and medical specialists from the state technical advisory committee, as well as officials from the health department and pediatricians, will be formed in the next two days.

Suresh Kumar stated, "In the next two days, we will hold another round of meetings with health department officials and other specialists to consider the return of offline sessions for students at schools."

According to the state's department of public instruction, roughly 39% of students in the state do not have access to any type of device, preventing them from accessing online education.

The commissioner of the department, Anbu Kumar, stated, "According to a survey performed last year, 61 percent of kids had access to one or more devices. However, the remaining 39% of pupils do not have access to any gadgets, making reaching them the most difficult task. " "Come to us."

From July 1, the department will resume classes via Doordarshan (Chandana TV) and YouTube for the academic year. The first month will be spent delivering a bridge course.

The minister also stated that the department is prepared to conduct periodic assessments for students, similar to those conducted by the CBSE Board and that teachers are being trained in this respect.