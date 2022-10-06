Mandya: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. The yatra was briefly suspended for Dussehra festival and resumed today. The yatra entered Karnataka through Gundlupet on September 30 from neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s Gundalur.

Sonia was seen walking along with her son Rahul and scores of party leaders and workers. She arrived in Mysuru on Monday afternoon. Earlier on Wednesday, Sonia visited Bheemanakolli temple in Beguru village and offered prayers on the occasion of Dussehra celebrations.

Expressing his happiness at Congress supremo’s participation in the nation-wide walkathon, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said he felt proud of their supreme leader joining the yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 kms before entering Telangana.

“After Vijayadashami, there will be Vijaya in Karnataka. We are proud that Sonia Gandhi has come to walk on the streets of Karnataka. We are coming to power in the state, and BJP is on the way to shutting its shop,” PTI quoted DK Shivakumar as saying.

Unfazed, Undeterred & United. More power to our fight against tyrannical and divisive forces as Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi joins the march. #BharatJodoWithSoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/qsGqLQzBJ5 — Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai sought to downplay the impact Congress yatra will have on the BJP’s electoral prospects in the state. Taking a jibe at Sonia Gandhi, Bommai said the Congress leader walked for half-a-kilometre and left the march midway.

“She (Sonia) walked for half-a-kilometer and left. That's okay. The BJP has nothing to do with it (BHarat Jodo Yatra). No, it will not have any impact on us (BJP),” the chief minister told reporters in Bengaluru.

It is worth mentioning here that Congress has embarked on a nation-wide Bharat Jodo Yatra with an objective to fight against the ‘divisive’ politics of the ruling BJP governments at the Centre and states.

(With PTI inputs)

