Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress slammed the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government for not reacting to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s purported remark that because of their state government’s welfare schemes the people of Raichur were demanding that their district be merged with Telangana.

While lauding schemes launched by his government at a party event on Wednesday, KCR had said, impressed with the development taking place in the state, the people in Raichur had been demanding that their district be merged with Telangana.

Taking exception to Telangana Chief Minister’s remarks, Karnataka Congress MLA and former minister Priyank Kharge said it’s strange the ruling BJP government did not bother to respond to the neighbouring state leader’s Raichur merger comment.

“Dear @CMofKarnataka, I am disappointed that not a single statement from you or anybody in the Govt on CM KCR garu’s claim that people of Raichur want to merge with Telangana because of their welfare schemes. It has been over 24 hours,” Khrage tweeted.

— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) August 18, 2022

Sharing a video of Raichur MLA Dr S Shivaraj Patil, who in front of Karnataka Minister Prabhu Chavan, had complained about lack of development in the district. Khrage remarked that silence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai or BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Raichur legislator’s comment has emboldened leaders from other states to comment on the district’s state of affairs.

“Your inaction has encouraged Telangana Chief Minister to boldly stake claim to Raichur. This is unacceptable, BJP. Raichur belongs to & will remain in K’taka,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Raichur MLA Shivaraj Patil said the Telangana Chief Minister should think of the welfare of his own State instead of talking about Raichur.

“Since he (KCR) does not have any good thing to talk about his own State, he is speaking about Raichur,” Patil told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)