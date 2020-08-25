BENGALURU: Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised at a private hospital in Rajajinagar in the city.

According to a report by a news agency citing sources on Tuesday, the 58-year-old leader got admitted to the hospital on Monday night.

He had symptoms since Monday morning like cough and fever, and had back pain for two days. On getting tested the reports came out positive, the sources said.

On Saturday, Shivakumar had tweeted that he was postponing his tour to flood ravaged parts of the state on health grounds. "On health grounds, postponing my visit by three days to the flood affected regions of Belagavi and Bagalkote districts which was scheduled on August 24 and 25. New itinerary will be released soon," he had said.

Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy has tweeted wishing Shivakumar speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

Earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah had also tested positive for COVID-19. They have been discharged after being cured.

Five ministers from the southern state have also tested positive for the viral infection.