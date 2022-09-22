Karnataka Congress Launch PayCM Campaign Against BJP, Deets Inside

The Karnataka unit of the Congress continues its attack on the ruling BJP, the Karnataka Congress put up “PayCM” posters with Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai’s visage and a QR code on them across Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The QR code will direct the user to the ‘40 percent Sarkara’ website that was launched by the grand old party recently for citizens to file complaints against government corruption.

The posters are designed to highlight how the 40 percent commission rate has allegedly become the norm under the current BJP regime.

Earlier last week, Congress kicked off a campaign to target the state government over alleged corrupt practices. The party has asked citizens of Karnataka to report corruption and register complaints at a designated website — 40percentsarkara.com.

Senior Karnataka Congress leader and leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah had earlier called the state administration a “40 percent sarkar” filled with “looters and scamsters”. Congress said it would continue to question the silence of the government on questions related to corruption raised by the grand old party.