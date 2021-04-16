Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa Treated at MS Ramaiah Hospital Bengaluru For Fever

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested covid positive after he was admitted to the MS Ramaiah Memorial Hospital in Bengaluru with fever. He was later shifted to Manipal Hospital, said Karnataka Chief Minister Office. This is the second time Yediyurappa has contracted the infection after being tested covid positive last year on August 2.

Yediyurappa took Twitter space and confirmed the news. "Upon having mild fever, today I got tested for Covid-19 and my report has come out positive. Although I am doing fine, I am being hospitalised based on the advice of doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant and exercise self-quarantine".

Check Out the Twitter:

Yediyurappa tested positive, hours after he chaired the emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top officials over the COVID-19 situation in the State. According to the source, Yediyurappa tested negative for COVID-19 two day ago. The chief minister had been campaigning over the last few days in the north Karnataka constituencies that are voting in bypolls on Saturday. Karanataka CMO said that Yediyurappa had undergone COVID-19 tests before campaigning.

Karnataka on Thursday reported 14,738 new cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths.