BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted late on Sunday evening that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He further tweeted that, "I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine." Here is the tweet.

On Friday, Mr. Yediyurappa also met Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru and State Home Secretary Basavaraj Bommai was also present at the conference.

Karnataka is one of the worst-hit states with coronavirus and has witnessed a surge in the number of cases over the last few weeks. Karnataka has reported 5,532 new coronavirus cases, while 84 people died, taking coronavirus counts to 1.34 lakh on Sunday. 4,077 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 57,725 on Sunday The total number of active cases in the state stood at 74,590.

A total of 2,105 fresh coronavirus cases have been registered on Sunday and 21 deaths in Bengaluru Urban district. The capital city of Bengaluru accounts for more than 50 % of the total number of cases in the state. Till date, the city has reported 59,501 cases and 1,077 coronavirus deaths.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gururgram. Mr. Shah, 55, also said that he was fine. He also requested that all those "who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done".

Last week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tested positive for COVID-19. Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of COVID-19 at a hospital on Sunday. She served as Minister of Technical Education.