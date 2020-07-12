BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Saturday announced a week-long lockdown in its capital city Bengaluru and rural districts. There will be a complete lockdown from July 14th to July 22 in the wake of an increase in the number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month. Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that "Complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm on 14th July to 5 am on 22nd July in view rising COVID-19 cases." The health officials of Bengaluru said that they have to utilise the lockdown period to increase testing and strengthen contact tracing.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tweeted that, "Considering the suggestions from experts to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government has decided to implement complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts for 7 days starting 8 PM on Tuesday, 14th July. Detailed guidelines will be released on Monday."

Yediyurappa clarified that "All essential services including supply of milk, fruits, medicines, vegetables and groceries will continue uninterrupted. I appeal to people to cooperate with the government, follow all guidelines, take all precautionary steps, and help us contain the pandemic." Here is the tweet.

According to the latest update, a total of 1,533 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported on Saturday taking the total tally to 16,862. 229 people died due to coronavirus till date and 3,839 people have been recovered. In the state there are more than 36,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases which includes 613 deaths.

In the view of spurt in COVID-19 cases, Bengal had announced lockdown till July 31 and Nagaland also extended the lockdown till the end of July. Arunachal Pradesh also extended the lockdown in its capital complex comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa for a further week until July 20, in view of the increase in coronavirus cases in the area.