Karnataka CM Bommai Asks Students To Maintain Peace and Follow HC's Orders On Hijab Ban

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that everyone should follow the High Court's orders on wearing a hijab in schools and colleges.

A full bench of the Karnataka High Court dismissed a batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls from a pre-university (PU) college in the Udupi region of Karnataka seeking the right to wear hijabs or headscarves along with uniforms inside classrooms. The court said the headscarf is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

After High Court's orders, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "All students should follow the high court order and should not boycott classes or examinations. We will have to abide by the court orders and will take strict action against those who would take law and order in hands."

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that "I have faith that the girls will come to the college and continue their education because the people of Karnataka neither speak against the court verdict nor go against it. I believe that these girls were misguided. They will be ‘all right’ in the coming days."

Ahead of the verdict, the Karnataka government stepped up the security. The public gatherings were banned in some parts of the Karnataka state.

