Karnataka Cancels 2nd PUC Exams

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Board Exams for the 2nd year Pre University Course(PUC) 2021 have been cancelled. Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar made the announcement today regarding the pending Karnataka SSLC and PUC Exams 2021. He stated that they had completed all of the necessary preparations, but that students were undecided on whether or not to take the exams. This apart, the COVID situation in Karnataka was not conducive to conduct the examinations and could pose a serious threat to the health of the students. As a result, the state has decided to postpone the 2nd PUC exams.

However, there is no confirmation on the SSLC (10th) examination in Karnataka. The state government had previously stated its intention to conduct the examination. A tentative date for the SSLC and 2nd PUC exams in Karnataka was awaited. Earlier many students demanded that the State government follow CBSE's lead and cancel the Class 12 Board Examinations.

Earlier, S Suresh Kumar, the Education Minister stated on June 1, 2021, that the decision on the Karnataka SSLC and PUC Board Exams 2021 would be made soon. He went on to say that, in light of current events, a decision would be made with the student's health and future in mind.