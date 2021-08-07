Karnataka Cabinet Ministers Portfolios: Who Gets What Under Basavraj Bommai

The governor of Karnataka allocated portfolios with immediate effect to the newly-inducted ministers. A week after taking over the charge as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavarj Bommai on Wednesday had expanded his new cabinet, by inducting 29 ministers.

A notification from the office of the governor showed that CM Bommai has kept the finance and cabinet affairs portfolios, along with DPAR (personnel and administrative reforms), intelligence from home, Bengaluru development, and all other unallocated portfolios.

Here is the list of new ministers and their portfolios.