Karnataka: Bus Turns Turtle on Tumkur After Driver Loses Control, 8 Passengers Dead

Bengaluru: In a terrible event in Karnataka's Tumkur district on Saturday, at least eight people died and 20 others, including children, were gravely injured after the bus they were travelling in flipped. According to initial accounts, the bus was carrying 60 passengers when the driver lost control of it. Eight of the twenty people who were injured were sent to a local hospital.

Two of the dead were students, and the bodies have been taken to Pavagada hospital, where procedures are being carried out. According to police officials, the accident was caused by "rash driving," and the facts will be revealed after an inquiry. Locals complained that the bus was packed, with the majority of passengers being students.