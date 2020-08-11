A specially-abled boy, who wrote the SSLC examination by holding a pen between his toes, has passed with first class. The results were announced on Monday. Kaushik Acharya, a student of the SVS High School in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada districts scored 424 out of 500 marks.

Born with no hands, he has been writing examinations using his toes since the first standard. Kaushik said that, "My mother taught me to write by using my feet. From then on, I didn't look back and I learned everything I had to do about academics."

Kaushik is the son of Acharya Rajesh and Acharya Jalajakshi. He was physically disabled by birth. Over the years, the student has demonstrated his skills in drawing, painting, music, yoga, swimming, cricket, etc. His main pastime involves the making of wooden sculptures, decorative wall hangings and crafts.

Minister of State for Education Suresh Kumar visited the student at his residence on July 10, after Kaushik appeared for the test. The Minister praised the efforts of the boy and gave an assurance that he is ready to help the student in his studies.

Karnataka State Education and Examination Board, KSEEB has released the SSLC Result 2020 on August 10, 2020. A total of 8.48 lakh students appeared the examination in the month of June. A total of 5,82,316 students cleared the SSLC exam this year with a pass percentage of 71.80 percent. Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the timetable for supplementary exams will be released within two days.