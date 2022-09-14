Karnataka: Blow to Yediyurappa as Special Court Orders Graft Probe Against  Ex-CM

Bengaluru: A special court for cases against MPs/MLAs on Wednesday ordered an investigation into the allegations of misuse of power by the former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The court has asked the Lokayukta police to file a case in this regard and investigate it.

A social activist TJ Abraham in his plea had claimed that Yediyurappa had allegedly awarded a BDA housing project to Ramalingam Constructions and the received financial favours were diverted through shell companies.

Earlier, Abraham’s plea to probe Yediyurappa, his son BY Vijayendra, Co-Operation Minister ST Somashekar and six others was rejected by the special court for not taking prior consent of the Governor. The petitioner approached the High Court which had directed the special court to revisit the case.

Refuting the allegations, the BJP leader Yediyurappa said there is no truth in it and he will emerge innocent.

“I have full faith in the judiciary. It’s a conspiracy against me,” Yediyurappa said.

