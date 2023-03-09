Karnataka BJP MP Shouts at Woman Vendor on IWD for Not Wearing Bindi, Karti Reacts 

Bengaluru: Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram and netizens slammed the Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy after his video of chiding a woman over a ‘bindi’ went viral on social media.

The BJP MP came across a clothes stall while inspecting the exhibition and sales fair on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Wednesday. He stopped by the stall and shouted at a woman behind the counter for not wearing a bindi.

“Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he? You have no common sense,” Kolar MP Muniswamy said and the video clip is being shared on social media.

"Wear a Bindi first. Your husband is alive, isn't he. You have no common sense": #BJP MP to woman vendor, Enraging to witness the impudence of this BJP MP from #Karnataka on #WomensDay. Can he tolerate, if someone talks this way to his mother, wife or sister? Shameful 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QFlyhvpLgT — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) March 9, 2023

The BJP Lok Sabha MP has come under fire from Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram who said such incidents "reflect the culture" of the BJP.

“The @BJP4India will turn India into a “Hindutva Iran”. The Ayatollahs of the BJP will have their version of the “Moral Police” patrolling the streets,?” Karti said.



