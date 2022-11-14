Karnataka BJP MP Demands Razing of Mosque-like Bus Shelters in Mysuru

Mysuru: A BJP MP representing the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Pratap Simha on Monday threatened to demolish dome-shaped public bus shelters in Mysuru. He claimed that the unusual public bus shelters resemble mosques and hence should be razed down.

The BJP parliamentarian also said if the concerned engineers fail to demolish the bus shelters, he would not shy away from bringing the bus passengers facilities down. He made these remarks at a public function in the city.

“If there is a big dome structure with two small domes on either side, it is considered a mosque. I have given three to four days’ deadline to the concerned engineers to demolish the structures,” Simha stated and added “If they don’t demolish them, I will take a JCB myself and bring them down.”

It is said the BJP leader’s comments came after photos of public bus shelters went viral on social media. It is not clear if the designs of dome-shaped bus shelters were approved by authorities or not. The municipal administration has not responded to the BJP MP’s comment yet.

Simha further said we need to take the legacy of Mysuru kings forward and all structures should be on the lines of Wadiyars - the former rulers in the region.