Karnataka BJP Issues Clarity on Yediyurappa's CM Term

BS Yediyurappa will remain chief minister and party legislators must focus on working toward Covid-19 management, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Kateel further stated that he will seek an explanation from Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar over his remarks aimed at BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Yediyurappa's son.

"Nothing has changed" (in leadership). Our undisputed leader is Yediyurappa. Even the central leadership has stated that no changes will be made. And there has been no discussion about it, either inside or outside the party, "Kateel said.

Dakshina Kannada MP began speculating a change in guard after Yediyurappa became chief minister. "It's been 'change, change, change' since the day he became the CM. He's been on the program for two years. Kateel stated, "He will finish the remainder of the term."

For the time being, Kateel has ruled out the possibility of a BJP legislative party meeting. "Until Covid-19 is over, the party will not convene a meeting. We'll talk about anything that comes up after the pandemic," he stated. A group of BJP legislators wants Yediyurappa to call the meeting.

"Everyone knows that Yediyurappa's age will work against him. He can't possibly be Karnataka's Karunanidhi. If and when the central leadership decides to replace him, the CM-designate will be notified 48-72 hours before the change of guard," the leader stated.

Even Yediyurappa is playing his own game. "In central leadership, he has his eyes and ears. He'll be able to read the signs," said the leader.