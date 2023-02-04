Karnataka Assembly Elections: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Is BJP's In-Charge

The BJP on Saturday appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls, a party statement said.

Tamil Nadu BJP unit president K Annamalai will be the co-incharge for the high-stakes polls where both the ruling party and the opposition Congress have launched intensive public outreach for the elections likely to be held in April-May.

Dharmendra Pradhan, a veteran organisation man of the party, has been tasked with handling several elections in the past.

BJP National President Shri @JPNadda has appointed Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp as the BJP's Incharge and Tamil Nadu BJP President Shri @annamalai_k as the Co-incharge for the upcoming Karnataka Election 2023. pic.twitter.com/Wxe1KswjhL — BJP (@BJP4India) February 4, 2023

Also Read: