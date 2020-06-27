Karnataka Announces Total Lockdown On Sundays Starting July 5
BENGALURU: Amid surge of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government has announced imposition of total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5.
The Karnataka government on Saturday took a slew of decisions to tackle coronavirus at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.
Night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am will come into effect from Monday, according to an official statement.
"Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, 2020 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies. All government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturdays with effect from July 10," the statement read, as reported by a news agency.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner was directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowding in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city.
The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban was directed to identify more places for the last rites of coronavirus victims. Yediyurappa told the official to form teams for conducting last rites.
Besides notifying reservation of 50 per cent of beds in medical colleges and private hospitals, the BBMP Commissioner will also notify tie-up with hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment, the CM said during the meeting.
Highlights from the CM's meeting:
- Centralised bed allocation system to speed up hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients
- Number of ambulances to carry COVID-19 patients needs to be enhanced
- Arrange separate ambulances for carrying mortal remains of patients who die due to the contagion.
- Use police control room wireless system to identify location and easy movement of ambulances.
- Publish details of nodal officers working for Covid Management.
- Delegate more responsibilities to joint commissioners of eight municipal zones in Bengaluru; Appoint Karnataka Administrative Services officers in these zones to assist the joint commissioners.
- The 180 ESI doctors appointed by the labour department will also be pressed into service and probationary Tahsildars will be appointed as nodal officers for coronavirus hospitals and COVID care centres.
- Marriage halls, hostels and other institutions in Bengaluru will also be reserved for COVID care centres
- Avail railway coaches with beds.