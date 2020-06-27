BENGALURU: Amid surge of COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government has announced imposition of total lockdown on Sundays starting July 5.

The Karnataka government on Saturday took a slew of decisions to tackle coronavirus at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am will come into effect from Monday, according to an official statement.

"Lockdown would be imposed every Sunday, with effect from July 5, 2020 until further orders. No activities shall be permitted on that day except essential services and supplies. All government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays, along with second and fourth Saturdays with effect from July 10," the statement read, as reported by a news agency.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner was directed to set up more number of wholesale vegetable markets to avoid crowding in large wholesale vegetable markets in the city.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban was directed to identify more places for the last rites of coronavirus victims. Yediyurappa told the official to form teams for conducting last rites.

Besides notifying reservation of 50 per cent of beds in medical colleges and private hospitals, the BBMP Commissioner will also notify tie-up with hotels with hospitals to avoid any shortage of beds for treatment, the CM said during the meeting.

