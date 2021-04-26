Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a 14- day lockdown in the State starting from Tuesday night to control the surge of COVID cases.

During the lockdown, shops selling essential items, including medical and food items will be allowed to open from 6 to 10 am.

The decision came shortly after Karnataka Minister MTB Nagaraj was quoted as saying that the coronavirus infections were spreading across the state at a rapid speed.

Karnataka has reported another biggest single-day spike of 34,804 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total caseload to 13.39 lakh. The number of deaths was at 143 which has pushed the toll to 14,426, the Health Department said on Sunday. Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 20,733 cases.

The Chief Minister said that free COVID-19 vaccination will be given at government hospitals for those between 18-45 years and the health department will draw guidelines.