Karnataka: All Shops In Dakshina Kannada Will Stay Open Till 2pm From Today

According to the Karnataka Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes, Kota Srinivasa Poojary, all shops in Dakshina Kannada can remain open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting on June 23.

The Minister said in a video message on June 22 that owners of textiles and other shops, both essential and non-essential, have complained that the COVID-19 lockdown has made life difficult for them and that the conditions should be relaxed to allow them to open their stores.

"I met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday and discussed the matter. The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to allow the opening of all commercial establishments. He also instructed us to take all steps to bring down the positivity rate in the district below 5%," the minister said.

He has directed Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra to issue a revised order in this regard.

He urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, practice COVID-19-appropriate behavior, and leave the house only when necessary.

In the district, the Karnataka government has only allowed grocery stores and shops selling essential goods to stay open until 1 p.m. at the moment. Buses are not permitted to operate as of now.