Karnataka Active COVID Caseload Crosses 2 Lakh Mark, Bengaluru Worst Hit

Bengaluru: The situation in Karnataka, especially Bengaluru is so adverse that a load of active Covid19 cases is increasing every day.

Bengaluru is facing a lot of problems now. With the increase in Covid19 cases, hospitals are struggling to admit all affected patients. There is a shortage of beds, oxygen cylinders and even the mortuaries are getting full.

As of now, there are over 300 Covid19 patients per square kilometre. On Saturday, the number of cases reported was 17,342 with 149 fatalities. As of today, there are over 2 lakh active cases in Karnataka, the number is highest in Bengaluru. Out of all the cases reported in the state, Bengaluru’s count is more than 50%.

For few weeks, Maharashtra reported the highest number of cases and was seen as the worst-hit state during the second wave, but now Bengaluru is reporting more cases. According to the data, Bengaluru has as many as twice the cases of Mumbai. Bengaluru has 1,62,171 active cases whereas Mumbai has 78,775 active cases.

Medical and analysis experts have shared that this sure will be the case as Bengaluru is a populated city. The number of ICU beds is less when compared to the patients. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that the situation has gotten out of control. Even though the government is trying to contain the situation with night curfew and weekend lockdown, the numbers just keep increasing.

Karnataka government has decided on a makeshift hospital with 2,000 beds to help admit more patients. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said this makeshift hospital will be ready in 15 days. A 2,000-bed hospital in Bengaluru and 200-bed hospitals in various other districts will be set up.

Not just the hospital bed, the shortage is seen in oxygen cylinders and Remdesivir. Karnataka has requested that the Centre supply 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen and one lakh vials of Remdesivir.