Karnataka: 7 Killed As Bus Turns Turtle In Kalaburagi

At least seven people were killed when the bus they were travelling in turned turtle at a spot near Kalaburagi. According to the reports, all the dead were the residents of Hyderabad. The ill-fated bus from Goa was moving towards Hyderabad in Telangana. The passenger bus with 35 people on board on Friday rolled over at Kalaburagi. The accident took place when the bus reached Kamalapur located on Bidar Srirangapatnam at 6'o clock on Friday morning.

The police said that number of dead may increase and the condition of a few people who were injured in the accident is said to be critical. According to the reports, 20 passengers managed to escape from the bus that was completely charred due to fire. The bus had caught fire after colliding with a container. The private bus belonged to the Orange company in Goa.

After knowing about the incident, police and firefighters rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers. Police with the help of locals pulled out some of the people and they were immediately shifted to the hospital. Police filed a case and the investigation is underway to know the exact reason for the accident. Full details awaited.

