Karnataka: Kaveri Travels Topples Leaving 2 Dead in Accident, 30 Passengers Injured

A private bus carrying passengers from Vijayawada to Bangalore toppled in an accident in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident took place near Mulbagal-Karnataka. Two people dead and 30 others suffered injuries.

A bus belonging to Vemuri Kaveri Travels overturned. The incident took place 100 kilometers away from Bengaluru. Two passengers were killed on the spot and the condition of three others is said to be critical. Another 30 people were injured in the bus accident. The deceased were identified as a couple from Guntur.

Police reached the spot and the injured were shifted to the nearest hospital. The police suspect that the driver might have dozed off behind the wheel.

A case was registered against the driver and the investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the accident.