Karnataka Government has made wearing of masks mandatory in schools, colleges, movie theatres, pubs, restaurants and bars. In an order issued yesterday, guidelines were also issued on making covid tests mandatory in influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases. On Monday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that preventive measures for Covid-19 will be implemented step-by-step across the state.The set of guidelines also imposed Covid related restrictions on new year celebrations which were released after a review meeting

As per the guidelines all celebrations on Dec 31 2022 and New Year Jan 1, 2023, should be completed by 1 am on Jan 1, 2023, and Jan 2, 2023, respectively. Large assemblies should be outdoors and during the day as much as possible. The prescribed capacity of the areas should not be exceeded, particularly in the indoor areas. Elderly (over 60 years of age) and those with co-morbidities, pregnant and lactating women are advised to avoid such assemblies.

