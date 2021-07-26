Kargil Vijay Diwas: President Kovind Pays Tributes To War Heroes At Drass Memorial

New Delhi: On Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind visited Drass to pay respects to the war heroes at the Kargil memorial located in the Tololing foothills. General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff, also attended the Kargil Vijay Diwas festivities.

Every year on July 26, India commemorates the Indian Army's triumph against Pakistan on this day in 1999, following more than 60 days of military conflict in the highlands of Kargil in Ladakh.

On a four-day tour to Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, President Ram Nath Kovind landed in Srinagar on Sunday.

"On July 26, 2021, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Drass (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Divas," read a statement from the President’s office.

The president was unable to attend the Kargil Vijay Diwas festivities in Drass in 2019 due to poor weather. Instead, he had laid a wreath at a war memorial at the Army's 15 Corps headquarters in Badamibagh, Srinagar, to pay his respects.

Rahul Gandhi, senior Congress leader, also paid tributes to the fallen heroes on Twitter.

"My heartfelt tribute to every soldier who laid down his life to protect the dignity of our tricolour. We will always remember this supreme sacrifice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.