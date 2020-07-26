India celebrates the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday (26 July), remembering the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect and safeguard the integrity of the country. This day commemorates the success of "Operation Vijay". The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26th, 1999 and recaptured the Indian territories captured by Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector in 1999. Many leaders and celebrities took to their social media and paid tribute to the brave soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his Twitter and wrote as, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations." Here is the tweet.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today’s #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2020

ADG PI - Indian Army took to its Twitter and shared a video. It captioned the video as, "26 July immortalised as #KargilVijayDiwas is a saga of Glorious Victory of the Nation during Kargil Conflict in May-July 1999. #IndianArmy #Salutes the undaunted courage, indomitable valour & sacrifice of our heroes." Here is the tweet.

26 July immortalised as #KargilVijayDiwas is a saga of Glorious Victory of the Nation during Kargil Conflict in May-July 1999. #IndianArmy #Salutes the undaunted courage, indomitable valour & sacrifice of our heroes.#CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/OzfyF2IxtM — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 26, 2020

Amit Shah tweeted that, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of India’s self-respect, valour and steadfast leadership. I bow to the soldiers who with their indomitable courage drove the enemy from the inaccessible hills of Kargil and waved the tricolour there again. The country is proud of the heroes of India, who are dedicated to protecting the motherland."

Rajnath Singh took to his Twitter and wrote, "Kargil Vijay Diwas is indeed the celebration of India’s proud tradition of outstanding Military service, exemplary valour and sacrifice." The Defence Minister paid tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice during Kargil War."

Paid tributes to fallen soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces who exhibited exemplary valour and made supreme sacrifice during Kargil War.#CourageInKargil pic.twitter.com/0QfXMemss3 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar wrote on his Twitter, "The countless stories of valour & selfless sacrifices of our India Defence Forces during the Kargil War are awe-inspiring. We shall always remain indebted to their service to our nation!"

Bhupender Yadav tweeted as, “Our flag does not flutter because the wind moves it…It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it. On the occasion of #KargilVijayDiwas, I bow to the courage of the heroes who keep the Indian flag flying high."

KJS Dhillon wrote as, "Today, on 26 Jul, With prayer on our lips and pride in our hearts , We Salute the comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Motherland during Op Vijay (Kargil War)."

#KargilVijayDiwas 🇮🇳

Soora So Pehchaniye Jo Lade Deen ke Het..

Today, on 26 Jul, With prayer on our lips and pride in our hearts , We Salute the comrades who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Motherland during Op Vijay (Kargil War).

जय हिन्द

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/r6DaZKEvga — KJS DHILLON (@Tiny_Dhillon) July 26, 2020

India shall always be grateful to our brave armed forces for the sacrifices they made to secure India’s borders during the Kargil war.

My humble salutations to the families of the martyrs who gave their children in the service of the nation 🙏#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/ibwEFrYgws — Navajyoti Patnaik (@NavjyotiPatnaik) July 26, 2020

Saluting the valour and courage of our bravehearts, who selflessly protect us throughout the day and night 🙏🏼 Aap ho, toh hum hain. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/e0NWADJLJh — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 26, 2020

We shall never forget the invincible spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrifice their lives for our nation's safety.

Proud of our armed forces.

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/YCBJzjPpPh — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) July 26, 2020

This #KargilVijayDiwas, we salute the exemplary courage and valour of our brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to defend the sovereignty of our Motherland. pic.twitter.com/lyL09iYaKo — Congress (@INCIndia) July 26, 2020

All Gave Some.....Some Gave ALL

Tribute & Salute 🌺👏

Jai Hind 🇮🇳#KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/83qbzQFHq5 — Kuljeet Singh Chahal (@kuljeetschahal) July 26, 2020