Lucknow: Kapil Sibal on Wednesday resigned from Congress and filed nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections as an independent candidate in Lucknow. Sibal was a prominent face of the G-23 group which called for major reforms in the grand old party.

Flanked by the Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other party leaders, Kapil Sibal filed his nomination papers in Lucknow. He is retiring from the Upper House on July 4.

After filing his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha, Kapil Sibal told the reporters, "I had tendered my resignation from the Congress on May 16. I have filed my nomination as an independent candidate. I have always wanted to be an independent voice in the country.”

Backed by Samajwadi party, former Congress leader election to the Upper House seems possible as the Akhilesh-led party has 111 MLAs in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

It may be noted here Kapil Sibal was among the few senior Congressmen who demanded for the sweeping reforms in the grand old party and blamed the Congress high command for the poll drubbings in the recent assembly elections.