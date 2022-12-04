UP: Kanpur Vendor Loses Leg After Cops Allegedly Toss his Scales on Railway Tracks

Lucknow: A young vegetable vendor lost one of his legs after he was run over by a train in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur town on Friday. He has been admitted to a local hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

According to reports, like other vendors, an 18-year-old Arsalan alias Laddu was selling vegetables next to a railway line on GT Road in the Kalyanpur area of Kanpur. The head constable Rakesh Kumar and sub-inspector Shadab Khan from Indira Nagar police outpost reached the spot and chased the vendors away from the spot. An irate head constable threw the weighing scales of Arsalan on the nearby railway tracks.

The other vendors fled the scene but Arsalan jumped on the railway tracks to retrieve his weighing scales. He managed to narrowly escape with his life but lost balance and fell on the tracks and one of his legs was crushed under the wheels of a speeding train.

The DCP West has initiated an inquiry into the matter and suspended the head constable from services. Meanwhile, Vijay Dhull, a senior police official in Kanpur said in a statement that the police that the unfortunate accident happened on Friday when the police were removing encroachments near GT road.

“The head constable Rakesh Kumar was immediately suspended and we are investigating the matter. Police are also gathering videos of the incident recorded by eyewitnesses,” Dhull said.

A 17-year-old vegetable vendor lost his legs after he was run over by a train while he was trying to pick up his weighing scales that were allegedly thrown by the police on the track in Kalyanpur area of #UttarPradesh's #Kanpur district, police said.#Viral #ViralVideos #india pic.twitter.com/QFmGC2Eq3g — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 4, 2022

