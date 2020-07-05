KANPUR: Two days after Gangster Vikas Dubey along with few other criminals killed eight policemen in Kanpur, Kanpur district administration along with Uttar Pradesh police officers on Saturday demolished a house belonging to Dubey. He is a most wanted notorious criminal in 60 murder, robbery and kidnapping cases.

For the demolition of Dubey's house, the Kanpur district administration used the same earthmover machine, which was parked by the criminals on the road to block the way for police who were arriving Bikru village in search of Dubey.

Mohit Agarwal, the Kanpur inspector general said that Dubey's house is a one-storey house, built-in 2013 over four bighas and it was constructed in the middle of the village.

He even added that Dubey's house was a hub of criminals. The house has a 12-foot boundary wall which is protected by barbed wire.

Police further said that most of the villagers have alleged that Dubey had forcefully grabbed the land from them and built his house.

"We are gathering details over Dubey’s other properties and he will be arrested soon," said Agarwal

Kanpur district administration had also destroyed Two SUVs, luxury cars in the building along with two tractors which were parked in the courtyard. The demolition of the Dubey's house was carried out amidst heavy police security.

According to reports, the new house was built about seven years ago and there were CCTV cameras at various places inside the house. Police said that Dubey used to keep a watch up to the main road that leads to his house.

But during the search operation in the house on Friday police couldn't find the DVR, and said that Dubey might have carried the DVR with him.

Ram Kumar, Dubey's father who was living in the house was shifted to Lucknow where Dubey's wife stays in Gomti Nagar, with their younger son, and the elder son is studying in the UK.

On July 2 after the police got down from their vehicles to remove the earthmover parked on road, the criminals started firing on them from the rooftops of buildings. Police retaliated but as the criminals were at a height, eight policemen died in this firing.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra Circle Officer Bilhor, Shivrajpur Station Officer Mahesh Yadav, one sub-inspector along with five constables were killed in this criminals firing.

Following which, about 25 police teams started extensive search operation in Uttar Pradesh and other states to nab Dubey.