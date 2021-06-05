Kannadigas Troll Google On Twitter Over Ugliest Langauge Tag for Kannada

Jun 05, 2021, 10:26 IST
- Sakshi Post

Google was chastised after a search for "ugliest language" yielded Kannada as the first result. In response, the Karnataka government announced that it will pursue legal action against the tech giant on Thursday. This is how the Twitterati reacted to the news

