Kannadigas Troll Google On Twitter Over Ugliest Langauge Tag for Kannada

Google was chastised after a search for "ugliest language" yielded Kannada as the first result. In response, the Karnataka government announced that it will pursue legal action against the tech giant on Thursday. This is how the Twitterati reacted to the news

Home to the great Vijayanagara Empire, #Kannada language has a rich heritage, a glorious legacy and a unique culture. One of the world’s oldest languages Kannada had great scholars who wrote epics much before Geoffrey Chaucer was born in the 14th century. Apologise @GoogleIndia. pic.twitter.com/Xie927D0mf — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) June 3, 2021

The management of the @Google should apologies from our Nation. Kannada is one of the beautiful languages of India. @sundarpichai you are CEO of Google and its your responsibility not to defame any of our languages.#Kannada — Gaurav Goel (@goelgauravbjp) June 3, 2021

Dear @Google please do improve your search engine. Articles that disrespect our culture pops up. Kannada is one of the most beautiful languages in india. Please do remove such pages that disrespect our language. ಸಿರಿ ಕನ್ನಡ.#Kannada #QueenOfTheSouth #queenoflanguages pic.twitter.com/Jp07rkRZYq — bharath hegde (@bharathhegde7) June 3, 2021

None of the language either in India or in the world is ugly. No one has a right to discriminate a language. @GoogleIndia be responsible for it#Kannada #ಕನ್ನಡ#queenoflanguages pic.twitter.com/y3CcSeSpEk — Anup T Patil | ಅನುಪ್ ಟಿ ಪಾಟೀಲ್ (@airavatha_anup) June 3, 2021