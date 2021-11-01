ಕನ್ನಡ ರಾಜ್ಯೋತ್ಸವ: Kannada Rajyotsava Greetings, Messages, Wishes, Quotes to Share With Your Friends

Karnataka Rajyotsava is marked on November 1 every year in Karnataka. The day is observed to celebrate the merger of all Kannada speaking regions into one state. So November 1, 1956 was when Karnataka was formed. Karnataka Formation Day aka Kannada Rajyotsava is a state holiday.

Kannadigas not only in the state but across the globe, celebrate the day with much gusto. The Karnataka flags bearing the colors Red and yellow and hoisted across the state as a symbol of pride of every Kannadiga.

The credit of unification of Karnataka must go to writer and historian Aluru Venkata Rao who started the Karnataka Ekikarana movement way back in 1905. The state of Mysore was formed after India became a republic. It was only 6 years after that Mysore was merged with Madras and Bombay Presidencies.

North Karnataka opposed the state being called Mysore and hence the name was changed to Karnataka on November 1 in 1973.

Do you have a Kannada friend and want to send out a message? Here are a few Kannada Rajyotsava Greetings and Messages

Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts. Let’s salute the spirit of Karnataka. Happy Rajyotsava Day!

Justice brotherhood and love is the song in our hearts. Let’s join hands on Rajyotsava day. This land is our inseparable part!

Sweet like honey, thousands of years of history. Proudly say you are a Kannadiga. Yellarigu Kannada Rajyotsava Hardika Shubhashayagalu.

Kannada is the 3rd oldest language of India (after Sanskrit & Tamil). Kannada is as old as 2000yrs. Kannada got 7 Gnanapeetha awards (Hindi-6, Telugu-2, Tamil-3). So, let us have pride in using Kannada. Be proud of being a Kannadiga. Happy Kannada Rajyotsava 2021.