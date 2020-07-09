BENGALURU: Kannada actor Susheel Gowda has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mandya district, police sources said on Wednesday.

The exact reason for the 30-year-old's alleged suicide yesterday is still not known, and police are investigating, according to the sources.

Also a fitness trainer, he had acted in a television serial and in an upcoming movie 'Salaga' which has Duniya Vijay in the leading role.

Expressing grief, in a social media post, Duniya Vijay said, "looking at him I had though he would become hero one day..."

Regretting that he died before the film's release, Vijay expressed pain over the plight of his family members.

Another Kannada actor Dhanajaya in a tweet said, "Susheel, don't know what u were going through, but u had a future.You should have waited for good days.#RIP." (PTI)