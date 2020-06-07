BENGALURU: Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away at a young age of 39 on Sunday, June 7 after suffering a massive heart attack. After he complained of breathing problem on Saturday, he was admitted at a private hospital in Bengaluru and breathed his last today.

He is survived by his wife Meghna Raj whom he married in 2018. He was the elder brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and the nephew of Action King Arjun Sarja, and his grandfather was legendary Kannada actor Shakti Prasad.

The 'Chirru' actor made his acting debut in 2009 with Vayuputra and and received the Innovative Film Award for Best Debut (Male) for his performance in the film.

Some of his notable works include Chirru, Chandralekha, Aatagara, Ram-Leela, Amma I Love You, among others.

He was last seen in Shivarjuna, which released on March 12, 2020. However, it was pulled out of theatres due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Many celebrities and famous personalities condoled the demise of the actor.

South Indian actress Priyamani was shocked to hear about the demise and tweeted, "Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face. my deepest condolences to the whole family !! (sic)."

Cricketer Anil Kumble wrote, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends."