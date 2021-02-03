Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Rihanna For Supporting Farmers Protest In India

International pop sensation Rihanna took to her Twitter handle in order to extend her support to the ongoing farmers protest. She posted a screenshot of an article that spoke of internet supply being cut off during farmers protest.

The screenshot was of an article on Farmers protest. It said that during the farmers protest in Delhi, internet supply was restricted. Rihanna tweeted the picture along with a caption reading, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

With Rihanna’s tweet, the farmers' protest has gone global and will gain more attention as the pop star has over 100 million followers on Twitter. Several other international names came forward to stand in solidarity with the farmers who are currently protesting against the three farm laws.

Reacting to Rihanna’s tweet was Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actress slashed at Rihanna and called her a ‘fool.’ She further said that the farmers are actually ‘terrorists.’

Kangana’s tweet read, “No one is talking about it because they are not farmers, they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA. Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation, like you dummies.”

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies.

Kangana said that the ones protesting are not farmers but terrorists. They are here to divide India. She also spoke on the India-China border issues and said all this is nothing but a strategy to take over our country that is in a vulnerable state as of now.

Kangana even called Rihanna a left wing role model. She shared her and Rihanna’s picture. “Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model. I rest my case,” tweeted Kangana.

Right Wing role model VS Left Wing role model ...

I rest my case.

This is not the first time that the ‘Tanu weds Manu’ actress has lashed out at someone. Kangana has shown support to the central government while openly speaking about her dislike towards farmers' protest.

What is it about?

The farmers have been protesting against the three farm laws that were passed in the Parliament, last year. The protest has been going on since early December. On 26 January, things became intense with the Tractor rally. Following the breaching of Red Fort and the chaos that engulfed, Delhi faced an internet restriction.

The internet services at the areas near Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri of Delhi were restricted on 31st Jan. it was later announced that the suspension will continue till Wednesday.

Kangana's reply to Rihanna’s tweet once again put her at Netizen's radar. Many reacted to her reply and called her out for constantly starting drama. Twitter was filled with trolls.

