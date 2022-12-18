Kaliyar: Child Beggar Now Owns Property Worth Crores

Like a story, straight out of a 70’s movie script, a 10-year-old beggar boy became the owner of a property worth crores by a quirk of fate and his benevolent grandfather who left him half his property.

As per reports in TOI, the boy in question Shazeb Alam was orphaned at a very young age. Shahzeb was the only child of his parents who hailed from Pandauli village in UP's Saharanpur district. While his father Mohammad Naved died due to illness in 2019, his mother, Imrana Begum, had left his father a few months before his death and started living at her maternal place in Yamunanagar along with Shahjeb.

She shifted to Piran Kaliyar along with the boy doing odd jobs for sustenance. But tragedy struck again and in 2021 Imrana succumbed to Covid-19. Orphaned at a young age Shahzeb was forced to beg on the streets for survival at Piran Kaliyar, which is a Sufi shrine.

Meanwhile, Shahzeb's grandfather who died later had left him half of his property in his will along with a part of the share to his younger son (Shazeb’s uncle). The family members then started looking out for the boy who was finally traced on the streets of Kaliyar by a villager, who then alerted the boy's family. On Thursday the family members brought him back home. Now the boy owned a part of the ancestral home and more than three acres of land which is worth crores.

