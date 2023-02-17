KALABURAGI: A Waqf tribunal in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka has allowed Hindus to worship at the Ladle Mushak dargah in Aaland along with Muslims on Maha Shivaratri day. The Dargah is a shared place of worship for Muslims and Hindus in the region for many years.

As per reports in the Indian Express, this decision came after the dargah witnessed communal tension when both communities clashed last year.

While the Muslims were been given the 8 am-12 pm time slot for the Urs festival on Saturday, Hindus have been allotted time between 2 pm and 6 pm for the Shivaratri puja, according to deputy commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar.

The dargah is named after the 14th-century Sufi scholar Hazrat Shaikh Alauddin Ansari popularly known as Ladle Mashaikh whose tomb lies there and also houses the tomb of Raghava Chaitanya, a 15th-century saint.

Police personnel has been deployed along with check posts set up within a 2 km radius of Aaland to avoid any untoward incidents. Police officials further directed that no one should be on the spot after 6 pm, in accordance with orders by the Waqf Tribunal Court.

Also Read: BRS MP Santosh Kumar To Adopt 1000 Acres Kondagattu Forest Land Under Green India Initiative