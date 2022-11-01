Kalaburagi: At least 20 people were arrested by the Karnataka police in Kalaburagi city on Tuesday when they made an unsuccessful attempt to hoist a separate flag on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Karnataka Formation Day or Karnataka Day which is celebrated on November 1, IANS reported.

The agitators led by Kalyan Karnataka Separate State Agitation Committee had gathered to hoist a flag different from the state flag demanding separate statehood for the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region. They alleged the successive governments have neglected the Hyderabad-Karnataka region also known as Kalyan-Karnataka region which comprises Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Bellary and Vijaynagar districts.

After taking out a rally with banners, the agitators demanded a separate state and made a bid to raise the Kalyan-Karnataka at a prominent location in the city. The protestors claimed the region is not developed as the state governments have deliberately ignored the region.

Kalaburagi, Karnataka | Today the organization KKPRJS started demanding a separate state & tried to hoist separate state flag. We have made preventive arrests of 15 people including MS Patil, who led the protest, & later released them following procedure: A Srinivasulu, DSP pic.twitter.com/DeNJjfhhDo — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2022

