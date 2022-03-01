Internet sensation and ‘ Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar, met with a road accident while trying to drive his newly purchased second-hand car in Kuraljuri village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday night.

As per reports the peanut seller suffered a minor injury on his chest when he was trying to drive his car along with his trainer beside him when he suddenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake and he lost control and hit a roadside pillar. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment and his health condition is fine now as the accident was not a major one.

Bhuban Badyakar became an overnight internet sensation after his song Kacha Badam went viral on the internet. His song was later remixed and uploaded on YouTube which received over 50 million views and many people have shared reels of them dancing to the song.

Bhuban’s family of five includes his wife, two sons, and a daughter. He sells peanuts on a cycle and makes around Rs 250 – 300 per day. After his song became a hit, he cried foul that he was not given due credit for the song and was later given a compensatory amount by the producers. The singer also claimed that some people were trying to kidnap and sought police protection much to the amusement of the villagers and policemen. Recently he was seen dressed like a rockstar and performing in a local club. Bhuban wants to make a living out of singing as of now.

