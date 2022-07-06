Kaali Poster Row: Coimbatore Right Wing Outfit Leader Arrested for Threatening Film-maker Leena

Coimbatore: Coimbatore police on Wednesday arrested the president of a right wing organisation Shakti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam, Saraswati, for allegedly issuing a death threat and abusing the film-maker Leena Manimekhalai for the controversial ‘Kaali’ poster.

Saraswati was charged under the sections 294 (b) and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code. The Shakti Sena Hindu Makkal Iyakkam leader released a video on Tuesday and abused Leena Manimekhalai in foul language for releasing the controversial poster of ‘Kaali’ film. She also threatened Leena with dire consequences. The video threat went viral yesterday evening.

When the Selvapuram police received the video, they took cognisance of the issue and lodged a complaint against Saraswathi and arrested her from a women’s hostel in Tirupur city on Wednesday morning.

