Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, CMs of Telugu States Pay Tributes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary on Sunday and said his commitment to reforming society will continue to inspire future generations.

महान समाजसेवी, विचारक, दार्शनिक एवं लेखक महात्मा ज्योतिबा फुले की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत महिलाओं की शिक्षा और उनके सशक्तिकरण के लिए प्रतिबद्ध रहे। समाज सुधार के प्रति उनकी निष्ठा आने वाली पीढ़ियों को प्रेरित करती रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2021

In a tweet posted on his timeline, PM Modi hailed Phule as a great thinker, philosopher and writer and noted that he was committed to women’s education and empowerment throughout his life.

Remembering Jyothirao Phule, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hailed the efforts of the social reformer who worked for the upliftment of the underprivileged and equality in society.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has also paid tributes to Jyoti Rao. He recalled the services rendered by Phule to the country.

“Phule's action plan and implementation towards eradicating caste discrimination and uplifting Dalits, Bahujans and Women were of the highest order,” a tweet posted by Telangana CMO on behalf of CM KCR read.

The CM said that the Telangana State Government has taken inspiration from Mahatma Phule’s philosophy that socio-economic advancement could be achieved only through education and equality for all, irrespective of caste or gender.

Chief Minister Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has paid rich tributes to philosopher, visionary and social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Hon'ble CM recalled the services rendered by Mahatma Phule to the country. pic.twitter.com/V02QtsB2JV — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 11, 2021

CM observed that Mahatma Phule's

action plan and implementation towards eradicating caste discrimination and uplifting Dalits, Bahujans and Women was of the highest order. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 11, 2021

The State government had been implementing several programmes, schemes for people in the traditional occupations so that they can live with social respect and to become economically independent. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 11, 2021

Born in an extremely backward caste in 1827 in Maharashtra, Phule fought against social discrimination and strove to promote education among the most deprived communities. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, are considered pioneers for their efforts to promote education among women.