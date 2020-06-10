NEW DELHI: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother Madhavi Raje Scindia have tested positive for COVID-19 infection. According to a news report, they were admitted to Max Hospital, Saket in the national capital on Monday.

Scindia had shown some symptoms of coronavirus following which he was brought to the facility. However, his mother is asymptomatic.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former state minister Jaivardhan Singh wished Scindia and his mother a speedy recovery.

Recently, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after showing symptoms of COVID-19. Patra, who has been discharged, tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday to inform people about his return back home. Patra said he will take some more time to recover fully.

The number of coronavirus cases in the national capital have surged in the last several days. The national capital inched towards another grim milestone after Covid-19 cases here crossed the 31,000-mark as the tally rose to 31,309 on Wednesday, 11,861 patients have recovered while 905 have died due to coronavirus.

Earlier, Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan had also tested for coronavirus and recovered. Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha, also took to social media to say that he was suffering from COVID-19 and is under home quarantine.