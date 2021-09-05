Justice For Rabiya Is Trending On Twitter, Know Why

A 21-year-old civil defence officer was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. According to the reports, she was kidnapped on August 27th and was raped and later murdered.

Abhishek Singhvi took to his Twitter and wrote, "A civil defence staffer is brutally raped and murdered in country's capital and there is an utter pin drop silence by BJP controlled Delhi police! Hope both the governments won't bury their heads in the sand like an ostrich and ensure #JusticeForRabiya."

The hashtag #JusticeForRabiya is trending on Twitter. Social media was outraged over the rape and murder of Rabiya. See how netizens are reacting to the issue.

There was an incident like Nirbhaya in Delhi, but the media of the country is busy in the interest of #Afghanistan, this is the truth of the broker media, so far our sister Rabia has not got justice



Rabia's culprits should be arrested as soon as possible and a punishment should be given immediately after which no one could ever try to treat someone else's sister or daughter in such a cruel way!😶

When even a civil defence officer isn't safe and her rape and murder aren't talked about in the mainstream media for 2 days, how can any woman expect safety? #JusticeForRabiya — Garima (@j_garima_j) September 4, 2021

The main problem is in women safety issue is that there is no sense of fear & severe punishment in quicktime possible in India, same time double standard response of administration, govt & media creating huge deadlock in achieving justice, really pathetic....

#JusticeForRabiya pic.twitter.com/hDJdcsw96j — Mahir Khan ماہیر خان (@iammahirkhan) September 4, 2021