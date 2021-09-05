Justice For Rabiya Is Trending On Twitter, Know Why

Sep 05, 2021, 16:12 IST
- Sakshi Post

A 21-year-old civil defence officer was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. According to the reports, she was kidnapped on August 27th and was raped and later murdered.

Abhishek Singhvi took to his Twitter and wrote, "A civil defence staffer is brutally raped and murdered in country's capital and there is an utter pin drop silence by BJP controlled Delhi police! Hope both the governments won't bury their heads in the sand like an ostrich and ensure #JusticeForRabiya."

The hashtag #JusticeForRabiya is trending on Twitter. Social media was outraged over the rape and murder of Rabiya. See how netizens are reacting to the issue.

Advertisement
Back to Top